Three Spire employees who work in the St. Louis area have tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Tuesday.

The employees have self-quarantined and exposure was limited to fellow employees at the natural gas company, a company spokesperson said. No customers or vendors were exposed, Spire said.

Spire's Manchester facility was closed Monday but reopened Tuesday morning after it was cleaned and disinfected.

