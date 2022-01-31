 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three women, child sue health company, employee with stalking claims

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Three women and a minor child sued a St. Charles man and an international healthcare company Monday, saying the company did not stop their employee from stalking, harassing and assaulting women, including the use of revenge porn against them.

The lawsuit, filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court, says Baxter International hired Cory Alan Kotowski in 2000 when they knew or should have known he had multiple protection orders filed against him.

They continued to employ Kotowski and provided him a cell phone, travel budget, computer and company car that he used in his harassment campaign, the suit says. The suit also says Baxter was notified about Kotowski's behavior on multiple occasions. 

Now, either Baxter did not bother to investigate the information it was given, or maybe Baxter did investigate and decided profits were more important than the people Kotowski harms," said Laura Clubb, one of the lawyers who filed the suit, in a statement.

Baxter representatives and Kotowski's lawyer did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Monday.

