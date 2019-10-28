Seattle-based ThriftBooks will close a processing center in Maryland Heights, eliminating the 65 positions at that location, according to a notice filed with the state.
The center will begin a "reduction phase" as of November, and it will be closed by Dec. 22, the document says.
The majority of the eliminated positions are in the shipping department, which employs 16, and the receiving department, which employs 31.
The notice said that the facility's customer service team will be retained, and transitioned to work-from-home positions.
ThriftBooks was founded in 2003, and has locations throughout the country.
The company purchases and distributes books, and uses proprietary software to price them. It has over 900 employees, according to its website.
ThriftBooks claims to be the world's largest online seller of used books. It operates through its own website, as well as Amazon and eBay.