‘Thrilled to death’: NASCAR fans camp out 5 days before St. Louis’ first big auto race

MADISON — Here’s how excited local NASCAR fans are for the top circuit’s debut in the region Sunday: Some of them already are camping out at the track.

Jim Rentz, a truck driver from O’Fallon, Missouri, parked his camper on a coveted spot inside World Wide Technology Raceway this week and immediately began daydreaming about the competition set to play out maybe 50 feet from where he and his girlfriend, Melanie Thorpe, stood.

“We’ll smell the fumes, the tires, the brakes,” he said. “We’re thrilled to death about this.”

St. Louis is set to be the center of the stock car racing world this weekend — the Enjoy Illinois 300 is the hottest ticket in town. Officials said Friday the main event of the festivities, which include a trucks series race Saturday, is sold out, with more than 50,000 expected to be in the stands. The suites are full. And every one of the track’s 1,200 camp sites is booked. Fans who have waited decades on the periphery of the sport can barely contain their excitement.

“We knew our fans were hungry,” track owner Curtis Francois said.

The best evidence of that ravenous support so far can be found on the infield between turns three and four, where spots, complete with RV hookups, individual trash cans and fantastic views, went for $3,000 a pop.

Robert Bland, 21, of Collinsville, said he’d been waiting for the opportunity to cheer on drivers close to home for years.

“Since I was little,” he said, putting his hand out about 3 feet from the ground for emphasis. “This is a huge deal to a lot of people.”

Tom Moreland, 62, who owns a roofing business in O’Fallon, Illinois, said he’s been coming to the track for more than 20 years, from back when it was Gateway International Raceway and struggling to stay in business under previous owners.

Normally, he goes to the National Hot Rod Association drag races, held on a strip south of the oval speedway.

“But this is bigger,” he said after setting up his camper. “We’re excited to see what’s it’s going to be like.”

A few spots over on the infield loop, retired truck driver Mike Volner, 64, of Arnold, already was impressed. He said he goes to multiple top-tier races a year and has seen crown jewels tracks such as Daytona and Talladega.

“But we didn’t have to drive eight hours to get to this one,” he said.

His daughter, Samantha Volner, 35, said this weekend’s music concerts also looked stronger than any she’d seen at past races with her dad. Old Dominion and Cole Swindell are among the national acts set to perform.

“And you’ve got Nelly, who’s from here,” she said. “That’ll be cool.”

And for the three days before that?

“We’ll cook, take a few naps, and meet new people,” Mike Volner said.

There will be plenty of opportunities. Campers at the track sported license plates from Oregon to Florida.

Oscar Ahumada, of Tucson, Arizona, his wife, Mary, and their dogs Ruger and Winnie, were stopping here on the backend of a road trip to see relatives. After years of watching races in Arizona and Las Vegas, Ahumada said he was excited to see what St. Louis had to offer besides the humidity.

His plan for the five days until the race started was simple: “Just cook out and relax,” he said.

Not everyone was so mellow. Stephanie Beckmann, who drove in with her NASCAR fan husband, Craig, from St. Charles County, was less than excited.

“We could have gone to Hawaii,” she lamented.

But they were outliers. Rentz, the truck driver from O’Fallon, said he fell in love with the sport 55 years ago when he saw his first race at Darlington, in South Carolina. His girlfriend, Melanie, thought NASCAR was just for rednecks before she went to Talladega and found herself cheering with everyone else.

And Rentz thinks NASCAR is going to win some new fans here this weekend.

“Hopefully they come back year after year after year,” he said.

Still, Rentz decided he couldn’t stay in the motorhome this week, at least until Friday night.

The best seats in the house aren’t cheap.

“I have to go back to work to pay for all this,” he said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.