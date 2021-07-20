Top brewers toast easing of pandemic curbs with zero alcohol beer

Brewers highlight beer has "natural" ingredients, unlike many soft drinks. Budweiser Zero campaigns also stress it has no sugar and its calorie count is a third that of regular Bud.

Consumers are no longer just drivers, teetotallers or pregnant women, brewers say, with most also drinking alcohol, but just choosing to abstain according to the occasion.

Brewers see big potential at U.S. sports events, many of which ban alcohol sales towards the end of a game, but also see zero-alcohol beer entering new territory.

Trevor Stirling, senior beverage analyst at Bernstein Autonomous, said the key was for brewers to make non-alcoholic beer a lifestyle choice, for example replacing a morning soda at work, rather than just a beer substitute.

"It's a massive opportunity, but difficult to do. They need to change the frame of reference so that, for example, consumers see it less as a beer with no alcohol but a non-alcoholic drink that tastes of beer, an adult soft drink," he said.

Heineken Chief Executive Dolf van den Brink believes non-alcoholic beer could account for about 5% of the global beer market over time. It was around 2% by value in 2020, according to Euromonitor.

"The biggest mistake we could make would be taking our foot off the gas," he said. "We're still only early in this journey."

