Top St. Louis leaders balk at back-tax settlement with unidentified phone company

“We could have family members working there” or have received a campaign donation from the firm, he said.

He said he would refuse to vote on the proposal unless the company is identified. He said perhaps that could be done in a closed executive session at the board’s next meeting.

Reed and Krewson are on the board, the city’s top fiscal body, with Comptroller Darlene Green, who brought the issue to the panel. Green’s office worked with city attorneys on the agreement.

Barbara Birkicht, an attorney-manager for the city counselor’s office, said the city had no knowledge of the company before being approached.

She said the Bryan Cave attorney representing the firm initially offered to pay three years’ back taxes and the city sought five years’ payment since case law indicates that’s the statute of limitations on court action in such matters. The two sides agreed on four years, Birkicht said.

She said the Bryan Cave attorney has said the company’s identity will not be divulged to the city until the agreement is approved.

The proposed settlement, Birkicht said, allows the city to review company records and that if it has misrepresented any fact, the deal would be voided.