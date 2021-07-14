Top U.S. banks smash profit estimates on rebounding economy

That was reflected in a pick-up in consumer lending.

For example, JPMorgan’s combined debit and credit card spending was up 22% compared with the same quarter in 2019, when spending patterns were more normal.

Wells Fargo posted a 14% gain in credit-card revenue compared with the second quarter of 2020, due to higher point-of-sale volume. Revenue was up slightly on the first quarter, the bank said.

While loan growth is still tepid, which is usually bad for bank profits, there were signs that demand is creeping back.

Excluding loans related to the U.S. government’s pandemic aid program, loan balances at Bank of America, for example, grew $5.1 billion from the first quarter.

“Consumer spending has significantly surpassed pre-pandemic levels, deposit growth is strong, and loan levels have begun to grow,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said in a statement.

JPMorgan, the country’s largest lender, on Tuesday reported profits of $11.9 billion compared with $4.7 billion last year.

Citigroup’s second-quarter profit rose to $6.19 billion, up from $1.06 billion last year, while Bank of America’s profit jumped to $8.96 billion from $3.28 billion.