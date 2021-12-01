Topgolf? SLU petitions for 'golf entertainment center' in Midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The city planning commission on Wednesday is slated to review a request from St. Louis University to allow a "golf entertainment facility" to be built in Midtown.
SLU is seeking to rezone 14 acres at Chouteau and Compton avenues to allow for the construction of a 68,000 square foot, three-story "outdoor recreation and golf entertainment center," according to plans filed with St. Louis. An operator was not disclosed in documents but Topgolf, which has a location in Chesterfield, has long eyed the property for a second location.
Officials with Topgolf and SLU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
SLU currently owns the property, which has several vacant buildings, a parking lot and athletics facility, and said in planning documents that the redevelopment would "enhance Midtown and provide public benefit."
There’s a slate of new development headed for Chouteau and Compton. Target Corp. plans to open in 2023 at The Edwin, a proposed 196-unit apartment project at South Grand Boulevard between Gratiot and Papin streets from local developer Pier Property Group. It will mark Target’s second location in St. Louis.
The Edwin is part of Pier’s Steelcote Square project, a $100 million redevelopment of the Steelcote Paint and Columbia Oil buildings just south of Interstate 64. The developer has built Steelcote Lofts, a 33-unit project, and Steelcote Crossing, a 15-unit apartment building. Pier is currently building Steelcote Flats next door that will have 105 apartment units and retail space.