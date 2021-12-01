Topgolf? SLU petitions for 'golf entertainment center' in Midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The city planning commission on Wednesday is slated to review a request from St. Louis University to allow a "golf entertainment facility" to be built in Midtown.

SLU is seeking to rezone 14 acres at Chouteau and Compton avenues to allow for the construction of a 68,000 square foot, three-story "outdoor recreation and golf entertainment center," according to plans filed with St. Louis. An operator was not disclosed in documents but Topgolf, which has a location in Chesterfield, has long eyed the property for a second location.

Officials with Topgolf and SLU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

SLU currently owns the property, which has several vacant buildings, a parking lot and athletics facility, and said in planning documents that the redevelopment would "enhance Midtown and provide public benefit."