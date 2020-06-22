‘Total disaster’: Phantom billions plunge Wirecard into chaos

More than a dozen banks, including ABN Amro and Commerzbank, are forming a creditor committee and have hired law firm Allen & Overy, two people close to the talks said.

Houlihan Lokey, A&O and the banks declined to comment.

Wirecard also said it is looking at the sale or closure of parts of its business, but its creditor banks are not interested in a fire sale, especially as litigation risks may put off buyers, one person close to talks told Reuters.

The company, which has long been held up as a rare German technology success, also withdrew its financial statements for 2019 and said it was examining cost cuts.

Hunt for missing cash

EY had regularly approved Wirecard’s accounts in recent years, and its refusal to sign off for 2019 confirmed failings found in an external investigation by KPMG in April, which in turn followed investigative reports by the Financial Times.

Wirecard’s latest announcement follows the exit on Friday of former chief executive Braun, who was replaced by James Freis, an ex-compliance officer at Germany’s stock exchange.