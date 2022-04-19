Toyota announces $109M investment in Troy plant to support hybrid electric push

TROY, Mo. — Toyota said Tuesday it will spend $109 million on new equipment at its cylinder head plant here as it works to build more hybrid electric cars.

Toyota will put $383 million toward boosting production of four-cylinder engines, including options for hybrid electric vehicles, at its plants here and in Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee. The lion's share of that money will go to its Huntsville, Alabama facility, where it will have a line capable of building both gas-powered and hybrid electric engines.

“Toyota customers want vehicles that are fuel-efficient and electrified,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president, Unit Manufacturing and Engineering, Toyota. “These investments allow us to meet customer needs and quickly respond to an evolving market."

The company is also spending $1.3 billion to build its first U.S.-based electric battery plant in North Carolina.

