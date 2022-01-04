Toyota dethrones GM as U.S. sales leader after nearly a century on top

Toyota is not boasting about the accomplishment. Senior Vice President Jack Hollis said in a statement that the automaker is “grateful” for its loyal customers, but “being No. 1 is never a focus or priority.”

GM spokesman Jim Cain said the Detroit automaker had a very strong sales year in the United States in full-size SUVs and pickup trucks as it has focused on profitability, and as the supply of semiconductors improves, so will sales.

“I wouldn’t rush out if I were (Toyota), and get a ‘We’re No. 1’ tattoo,” he said.

GM under Chief Executive Mary Barra also has emphasized profitability over volume, abandoning such money-losing markets as Europe and Russia.

For the entire industry, Cox Automotive forecast U.S. new vehicle sales will be down 32% in December over December 2020 -- the slowest pace since May 2020, when the country remained mostly closed during the first wave of the COVID pandemic.