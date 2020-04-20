Traders hightail it out of U.S. oil contract as it goes negative

As a result, futures traders, who would normally be able to shift from the expiring contract to the next, are finding few buyers for the expiring May contract to take delivery of barrels. As more traders dump the May contract, it has crashed, lately trading at less than $6 a barrel.

As of 2:11 p.m. ET (1657 GMT), the May contract fell to -$1.51, a $19.79 drop, even as just 141,000 contracts had changed hands. By contrast, the June contract was down $3.79, or 15%, to $21.28 a barrel, but had more than 920,000 contracts traded.

"For many investors or people using these contracts for hedging this is really a big pain," said Edward Moya, market analyst at OANDA in New York. "There's no place to put it - we're running out of space to store oil."

When a futures contract expires, traders must decide whether to take delivery or roll their positions into an upcoming contract. Usually this process is relatively uncomplicated, but the May contract's decline reflects worries that too much supply could hit the markets, with shipments out of OPEC nations like Saudi Arabia booked in March set to cause a glut.