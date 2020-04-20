Traders play ‘hot potato’ with U.S. oil contract as it crashes to $5 a barrel

Energy traders bailed out of the expiring May U.S. oil futures contract in a frenzy on Monday, as the contract dropped by more than 70% to less than $5 a barrel and opening the widest gap ever between it and the next contract with storage rapidly filling.

That yawning gap has opened because a glut of oil is heading towards the United States while demand has dropped by 30% due to the coronavirus pandemic. While oil-producing nations have agreed to cut output and major global oil companies are also trimming production, those cuts will not come quickly enough to avoid a massive clog in the next couple of weeks.

As a result, futures traders, who would normally be able to shift from the expiring contract to the next, are finding few buyers for the expiring May contract to take delivery of barrels. As more traders dump the May contract, it has crashed, lately trading at $8 a barrel.

"The cavalry (OPEC-plus cuts) won’t arrive in time to save this oil market. This may prove to be one of the worst deliveries in history. Nobody wants or is in need of oil right now," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.