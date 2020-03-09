Trading halted after market plunges 7%

European stocks plummeted in the opening minutes of trade. The FTSE 100 has plunged 8.5%, putting the index on track for its worst day since the global financial crisis in October 2008. Germany's DAX is down 7.4% and Italy's benchmark index fell 7.1%. Shares in BP crashed 20%.

US oil prices have nosedived 23% and were last trading at $31.84 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude was down nearly 21%, trading at $35.88 a barrel. Both oil contracts are on track for their worst day since 1991, according to Refinitiv.

'Complete pandemonium'

Investors are waking up "shell shocked," wrote Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, in a Monday research note. He described the panic as "complete pandemonium."

The one-two punch of Saudi Arabia's oil price war and the deepening coronavirus fears in Europe added "another level of unwanted panic to a market already thick with fear," Innes said, noting that investors have begun piling into safe haven assets. The Japanese yen surged against the US dollar to its strongest level in more than three years, while gold briefly traded above $1,700 per ounce and hit its highest levels since 2012.