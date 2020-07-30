Travel companies furlough, lay off hundreds with St. Louis feeling some impact

Furloughs and job cuts will affect hundreds of employees in the St. Louis travel sector, according to notices the companies filed with the state.

Hilton, the Virginia-based hotel company, will extend furloughs for 31 employees at its downtown Embassy Suites location at 610 N. 7th Street beyond the original six months they were promised.

American Queen Steamboat Company, a river cruise company headquartered in New Albany, Indiana, but operating across the country, including in St. Louis, plans to layoff 250 employees effective beginning Sept. 24.

And Carlson Wagonlit Travel, or CWT, a Minnesota-based travel management company, will extend furloughs for 56 employees at its Maryland Heights office beyond the original six months.

All three companies cited difficulties due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in their notices.

They could not immediately be reached for comment.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.