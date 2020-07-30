You are the owner of this article.
Travel companies furlough, layoff hundreds
1.4 million seek jobless aid as virus surges in South, West

FILE - A man walks past a retail store that is going out of business due to the coronavirus pandemic in Winnetka, Ill., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. More than 1.4 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, reported Thursday, July 30, further evidence of the devastation the coronavirus outbreak has unleashed on the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

Furloughs and job cuts will affect hundreds of employees in the St. Louis travel sector, according to notices the companies filed with the state.

Hilton, the Virginia-based hotel company, will extend furloughs for 31 employees at its downtown Embassy Suites location at 610 N. 7th Street beyond the original six months they were promised.

American Queen Steamboat Company, a river cruise company headquartered in New Albany, Indiana, but operating across the country, including in St. Louis, plans to layoff 250 employees effective beginning Sept. 24.

And Carlson Wagonlit Travel, or CWT, a Minnesota-based travel management company, will extend furloughs for 56 employees at its Maryland Heights office beyond the original six months.

All three companies cited difficulties due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in their notices.

They could not immediately be reached for comment.



