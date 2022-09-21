Travelers give St. Louis' Lambert airport failing scores in new survey

A new study shows that travelers are less satisfied with airports than they were last year, and that travelers to St. Louis Lambert International Airport are less satisfied than most.

The J.D. Power North American Airport Satisfaction Study put Lambert as 23rd out of 27 airports of a similar size.

The 17th annual report, which came out Tuesday, quizzed more than 26,500 travelers from the U.S. and Canada about terminal facilities, airport arrival and departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in and baggage check, and food, beverage and retail options.

Lambert scored in the bottom one-third or one-quarter in each category, according to Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at J.D. Power.

“A lot of airports are spending billions of dollars to renovate their airports, and I am unaware of any plans to spend that kind of money at Lambert,” Taylor said.

In a statement, Lambert airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said, “We are certainly disappointed by our overall ranking in the J.D. Power 2022 North American Airport Satisfaction Study. We constantly work with all of our consumers to understand what they like and areas we could improve.”

Local travelers have been asking for an international flight to Europe, more parking, easier access to Terminal 2 and better concessions and stores, she said.

The airport has delivered on some of these requests, she said, including a Lufthansa flight to Frankfort, Germany, three days a week and new food and retail vendors. A new beachwear-oriented store, Rip Curl, opened on Monday.

Satisfaction with airports nationwide was down across the board this year, after fewer travelers made travel in 2021 a more pleasant experience, the study showed. This year, passenger volume is back to 91 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Fewer flights mean that airports and gates are more crowded than ever, Taylor said. And passengers are waiting longer for flights, which has also led to more parking lots at capacity.

Overall, satisfaction with airports fell 25 points on a 1,000-point scale in 2022. Lambert did worse than that, dropping from 801 in 2021 to 765 this year.

The average among large airports (with between 10 million and 32.9 million passengers per year) was 784. Last year’s average was 805, so Lambert dropped farther below the average score this year.

Tampa International Airport scored the highest among large airports with a satisfaction score of 846; Philadelphia International Airport was the worst at 729.

The top score among mega-airports, defined as having more than 33 million passengers, was 800, at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The top-scoring airport overall was 842, registered by Indianapolis International Airport, which is considered a medium airport — between 4.5 million and 9.9 million passengers per year.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport had a score of 791, which was third best among mega-airports.

“Detroit Metro would have had similar scores as St. Louis, but they had an aggressive expansion and design of the airport that brought them into more modern times. I look at them as a success story,” Taylor said.