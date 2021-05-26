Tribune Publishing offering buyouts to newsroom employees, two days after purchase by hedge fund Alden

A New York-based hedge fund with a reputation as one of the industry’s most aggressive cost-cutters, Alden becomes the second-largest newspaper owner in the U.S. behind Gannett. Alden also owns MediaNews Group, whose larger newspapers include the Denver Post, San Jose (California) Mercury News and the St. Paul (Minnesota) Pioneer Press.

In addition to the Chicago Tribune, Tribune Publishing owns The Baltimore Sun; the Hartford Courant; the Orlando (Florida) Sentinel; the South Florida Sun Sentinel; the New York Daily News; the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland; The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania; the Daily Press in Newport News, Virginia; and The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia.

The newspaper industry has struggled during the digital age, with the number of newsroom employees falling by more than half — from 71,000 to 35,000 — between 2008 and 2019, according to Pew Research. At the same time, newspaper revenue has been cut in half because of a precipitous decline in print advertising.

Last year, Tribune Publishing employment fell by 30%, dropping from 4,114 employees at the end of 2019 to 2,865 employees at the end of 2020, according to the company’s annual reports. The company had a total of 896 newsroom employees across its eight markets entering this year.

In January 2020, two months after Alden took a 32% stake in Tribune Publishing, becoming its largest shareholder, the newspaper chain implemented a buyout program to reduce employee head count and expenses.

