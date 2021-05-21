Tribune Publishing shareholders to vote Friday on hedge fund Alden’s $633 million offer for Chicago-based newspaper chain

“I would think that Patrick is going to vote in favor of the deal, if he’s not confident there’s another viable deal out there,” Arthur said. “I don’t know if he has any other choice. He can sit there at $17.25 or he can sit there at $13 on Monday morning following the shareholder vote.”

An Alden spokesman did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Tim Ragones, a spokesman for the special committee of the Tribune Publishing board that vetted and endorsed the Alden offer, declined to comment.

A New York-based hedge fund that has come under fire for sweeping layoffs at its newspapers, Alden owns about 200 publications through an operating company known as MediaNews Group. Its larger newspapers include the Denver Post, San Jose (California) Mercury News and the St. Paul (Minnesota) Pioneer Press.

Alden became Tribune Publishing’s largest shareholder in November 2019 and owns a 31.3% stake. It reached an agreement in February to buy the rest of the company at $17.25 per share and take it private. The proposed merger requires approval from two-thirds of Tribune Publishing’s other shareholders under Delaware General Corporation Law.