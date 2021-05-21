Tribune shareholders approve takeover by Alden Global

The moves are straight out of Alden’s playbook of cutting expenses faster than revenue declines to carve out profits, Arthur said.

Launched in 2007, Alden became a distressed media investor in 2009, buying stakes in companies that had declared bankruptcy, including Tribune Co., the bankrupt former parent company of Tribune Publishing.

Alden is headed by Randall D. Smith, 78, a so-called vulture capitalist who made his fortune on Wall Street by investing in distressed companies. Smith holds one of three Alden seats on the seven-member Tribune board. Heath Freeman, 41, a Duke University graduate and the son of an investment banker who represented unions, is Alden’s president.

The hedge fund has been called everything from “destroyer of newspapers” to “ruthless corporate strip-miners” for its cost-cutting measures. The flashpoint was the March 2018 news that the Denver Post, which Alden has controlled since 2010, was going to lay off 30 employees in a newsroom that had already shrunk from 250 to less than 100 staffers.

In December 2020, the hedge fund made an initial bid to buy the rest of Tribune Publishing for $14.25 per share, reaching an agreement with the board at $17.25 per share in February.