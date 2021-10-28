Trimmed debt contributes to quarterly losses for Peabody, amid window of favorable conditions for coal

Peabody reported quarterly losses Thursday, despite an ongoing window of favorable market conditions for coal production — results owing, at least in part, to the company's push to eliminate debt.

Leaders for the St. Louis-based coal company said that it has paid off about $250 million in debt in 2021, trimming more than 16% of the debt it had entering the year. CEO Jim Grech said that push coincides with the company's priority to become "resilient in all market cycles."

The company reported $679 million in quarterly revenue for the three-month period ending Sept. 30 — nearly identical to its performance over the same interval last year, which brought in revenues of $671 million.

The earnings still resulted in a quarterly net loss of $44.2 million for the company and its shareholders. That number at least marked a 34.2% improvement from the $67.2 million loss sustained during the same quarter in 2020.

This story will be updated.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.