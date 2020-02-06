Trolley Co. president urges Page, U. City mayor to endorse Bi-State takeover

That referred to a possible lawsuit by the Federal Transit Administration to recover a $25 million grant used to help build the trolley line.

Meyer also reiterated concerns that the failure to resume operations would jeopardize the metro area's future requests for federal transit dollars.

The 2.2-mile line in west St. Louis and University City shut down at the end of December after running little more than a year, hindered by a series of financial and operational difficulties.

Serving with Krewson, Page and Crow on the sales tax district board are Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach, who devised the rescue plan with federal officials, and Joe Edwards, the Delmar Loop businessman who has pushed the trolley idea for decades.

A motion to advance a plan to bail out the trolley died for lack of a second at a meeting of two Bi-State board committees. That effectively rejected the plan since nine of the 10 members of the full board took part. After the meeting, Roach said he would no longer pursue the rescue plan.

