Trump administration completes rollback of Obama era fuel efficiency rules

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday completed a rollback of vehicle emissions standards adopted under his predecessor Barack Obama and will require 1.5% annual increases in efficiency through 2026 — far less stringent than the discarded rules.

The announcement sets up a legal battle with California and more than 20 other states that plan to sue over the fate of one of most ambitious U.S. climate change rules. The Trump administration called the move its largest single deregulatory action and said it would will save automakers upwards of $100 billion in compliance costs.

The policy reversal marks the latest step by Trump, a Republican, to erase environmental policies pursued by Obama, a Democrat.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration is weakening “standards that protect our health and environment from polluting contaminants emitted by cars and trucks.”

Under the Obama rules, automakers were to have averaged about 5% per year increases in fuel efficiency through 2026, but the industry lobbied Trump to weaken them. The new requirements mean the U.S. vehicle fleet will average 40.4 miles per gallon rather than 46.7 mpg under the Obama rules.