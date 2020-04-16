Trump administration expected to weaken mercury rule for coal plants

BOSTON — President Donald Trump’s administration is expected on Thursday to withdraw the legal justification for an Obama-era rule that forced coal-fired power plants to cut their mercury emissions, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The move would leave the so-called Mercury and Air Toxic Standards in place for now, but could pave the way for lawsuits from companies opposed to it and prevent similar regulations from being implemented in the future, the sources said.

An Environmental Protection Agency representative did not comment on whether an announcement would come Thursday, saying only that a decision would be made public once the administrative process is complete.

At issue is a 2016 conclusion by President Barack Obama’s EPA that forcing coal-fired power plants to slash mercury output was justified because savings to consumers on health care costs would exceed compliance costs. Mercury can harm pregnant women and put infants and children at risk of developmental problems.

The calculations used at the time, however, accounted for how pollution-control equipment at coal plants would reduce emissions of other harmful substances that come out of smokestacks, in addition to mercury.