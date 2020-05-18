Trump administration slaps solar, wind operators with retroactive rent bills

The bills came as a surprise, said Shannon Eddy, executive director of the Large-scale Solar Association, a trade group for owners of big solar farms. But she said some companies had likely set funds aside in case the bills ever came.

The Interior Department had stopped charging the rents at the end of 2018 to review company complaints that former President Barack Obama’s administration had increased them too much, making them uncompetitive with rents on private property.

The Interior Department declined repeated requests to comment on the outcome of that review, or the issuance of the retroactive rent bills.

A budget document on the Interior Department’s web site shows it expects to collect $50 million in rent fees for wind and solar projects in 2020, up from $1.1 million in 2019 and $21.6 million in 2018.

The rent bills landed around the same time the Bureau of Land Management notified oil and gas drillers on federal lands of the procedures they would need to follow to get relief from paying royalties amid an oil market slump.

The administration has also expanded the drilling industry’s access to economy-wide government lending facilities and is contemplating ways to pump additional billions of dollars into the sector through tax breaks.