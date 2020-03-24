Trump has little power to restart U.S. economy. Here’s why.

“Usually, state and local officials on the ground have the best understanding of the issues affecting people in their states,” Cohen said.

Can a U.S. president override state-mandated “shelter in place” orders?

No. The Trump administration can issue nationwide guidance, but it would be unconstitutional for the president to override stay-at-home orders from governors, said Robert Chesney, a professor of national security law at the University of Texas. Mayors or county commissioners are on the same footing as governors, he said.

The social distancing policies Trump announced on March 16 for slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus over 15 days were merely guidelines, and the same goes for any newer, less restrictive policies he unveils, Chesney said.

“Those are guidelines. He can change his advice,” Chesney said. “He is free to advocate. And that is an important part of the presidency — the bully pulpit.”

Bunnell said many people look to the president for guidance, so Trump’s advice will still affect the economy.