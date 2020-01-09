Trump’s tariffs have cost U.S. companies $46 billion to date, data shows

Two states that hold early primaries in the 2020 presidential election, Nevada and New Hampshire, saw their exports of goods facing retaliatory tariffs drop by nearly twice the national average, Anthony said. Nevada exports integrated circuits and New Hampshire produces computer and electronics products.

Trump’s trade policies have not been a key issue to date for Democrats seeking their party’s nomination.

China’s Vice Premier Liu He is slated to sign a Phase 1 trade deal at the White House on Jan. 15 at the White House, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

As part of that deal, the United States will halve 15% tariffs imposed in September 2019 on $120 billion in Chinese goods, but 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods applied earlier will remain in place.

U.S. exports of goods subject to retaliatory tariffs in China were 26% lower in the 12 months ending November than in 2017, while exports of items not facing such tariffs were 10% higher than 2017 levels, Anthony said.

Total U.S. exports were higher than in 2017, but retaliatory tariffs slowed growth in 2018 and exports have declined in 2019, he said.