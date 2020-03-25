Trump says reopen by Easter, Corporate America says not so fast

As a result, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged by the most since 2012 to a 2½-year high, as companies in the service sectors laid off workers, the Labor Department said last Thursday.

Even so, the powerful U.S. Chamber of Commerce said it was following the advice of medical professionals.

“We urge all businesses and the public to listen to the public health officials when it comes to social distancing. We believe we should return to work as soon as we safely and responsibly can,” said Neil Bradley, U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s chief policy officer, in an email statement.

The National Retail Federation’s David French described the situation as “highly fluid” and of undetermined length. They are encouraging retailers to follow the CDC’s and other health experts’ guidance.

“The challenge really is going to be whether restaurants can even open at this point if we don’t have a public that wants to go out,” said the group’s Sean Kennedy.

Krautstrunk, of Chattanooga, expected 2020 to be the year the 5-year-old brewery she founded with her husband would become profitable.