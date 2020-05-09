Trump says U.S. to buy $3 billion worth of agricultural goods from farmers
US pork farmers panic as virus ruins hopes for great year

In this Friday, April 17, 2020, photo, Berkshire hogs rest in a pen on the Chris Petersen farm near Clear Lake, Iowa. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has created problems for all meat producers, but pork farmers have been hit especially hard. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States would buy $3 billion worth of dairy, meat and produce from farmers as unemployment soars and the prices that slaughterhouses pay farmers for animals have fallen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. 

