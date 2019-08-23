Updated at 2:37 p.m.
NEW YORK — Wall Street plunged in a broad sell-off on Friday as China and the United States traded their latest salvos in a prolonged trade war, spooking investors and erasing slight gains following a generally positive speech by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
All three major U.S. stock indexes turned sharply lower, setting a course for their fourth consecutive weekly declines after President Donald Trump tweeted that U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."
With less 10 minutes left in the trading day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 700 points.
....better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019
Trump pressed American companies to leave China in response to an earlier announcement from Beijing that it would impose a new round of retaliatory tariffs on an additional $75 billion in U.S. goods, upping the ante in an acrimonious trade war that has roiled markets for months and shown little sign of abating.
"It is mind-boggling," said Ken Polcari, managing principal at Butcher Joseph Asset Management in New York. "On one day (Trump) tells you everything is going great with China and today he is saying everyone get out of China."
"That is why the market is taking the most recent dive south is just because of (Trump's) tweets," Polcari added. "Not because of Jackson Hole or anything Powell said. It's all driven by the anxiety and it's Friday and a lot can happen over the weekend."
Earlier in the session, Powell, speaking the Fed's annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, reiterated that the central bank would "act as appropriate" to keep the current economic expansion afloat, but otherwise gave few clues as to whether an interest rate cut was in the cards at next month's policy meeting.
President Trump's tweeted response to the speech labeled Powell an "enemy."
Analysts now see 3.2% year on year earnings growth for the quarter, up significantly from the 0.3% gain seen at the beginning of July, per Refinitiv.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 4.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.74-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 33 new 52-week highs and 28 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 37 new highs and 142 new lows.