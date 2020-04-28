Trump will order U.S. meat processing plants to stay open amid coronavirus fears

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to order U.S. meat processing plants facing concerns about coronavirus outbreaks to stay open to protect the country’s food supply, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

Trump is likely to sign an executive order later in the day using the Defense Production Act to mandate that the plants continue to function, the official said.

The order is designed to give companies such as Tyson Foods Inc. and others more liability protection in case employees catch the virus as a result of having to go to work.

The order will also include guidance to minimize risk to workers who are especially vulnerable to the virus, the official said.

Trump said earlier on Tuesday that his administration was working with Tyson Foods and that the order would address liability concerns.

“We’re working with Tyson ... We’re going to sign an executive order today, I believe, and that will solve any liability problems where they had certain liability problems,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “We’re working with Tyson, which is one of the big companies in that world. And we always work with the farmers. There’s plenty of supply.”