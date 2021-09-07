Turning point: Fight over remote work in higher ed could provide key test for other workplaces

Employees with a disability can request an accommodation, but the employee must still perform what the business decides are the essential job functions, which can change from lockdown to reopening.

“The key question: Is presence in the workplace an essential function?” said Jeffrey Nolan, an employment lawyer Holland & Knight, which represents businesses.

Alice Freifeld, a history professor, asked the University of Florida if she could teach remotely last year and was denied because the school said her chronic cough and allergies did not qualify as a disability.

She planned to take advantage of the school’s proposal for the academic year that just started to allow classes to be taught remotely for the first three weeks before going in person. But just as the school year was about to start, the online proposal was withdrawn and she was told she would have to come into school to teach.

“I felt powerless. I felt the only answer was to quit,” she said. She retired after 27 years at the university.

The university said in an email that it does not comment on individual accommodation matters and that it reviews each request on a case-by-case basis.