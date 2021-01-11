Twitter dives as Trump account ban puts social networks in spotlight

Twitter Inc. lost nearly $5 billion in market value on Monday after its move to permanently suspend President Donald Trump’s widely followed account spurred concern among investors over the future regulation of social networks.

Twitter said on Friday its suspension of Trump’s account, which had 88 million followers, was due to the risk of further violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week.

But the move drew criticism from some Republicans for quelling the President’s right to free speech, and European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton said the past week’s events likely heralded a new era of heavier official control.

That concerned financial investors, who worry that Twitter will be more exposed to any push on regulation than its bigger rivals Facebook Inc. or Google and YouTube-owner Alphabet.

Other social media platforms including Facebook have issued similar bans on Trump, but the fall of as much as 12% in Twitter shares was much heavier than for any of its peers.

“Trump has a very high and loyal following and a lot of those eyeballs will go away if Trump is permanently restricted from posting,” said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at brokerage TS Lombard.