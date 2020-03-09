Twitter, Elliott reach deal for Dorsey to stay CEO, new directors

BOSTON — Twitter Inc. on Monday reached an agreement with Elliott Management that lets Jack Dorsey stay as chief executive and adds three new directors a few days after Elliott's plan to push out the social media company's chief became public.

Elliott's head of U.S. activism, Jesse Cohn, and private equity firm Silver Lake's co-chief executive officer Egon Durban, will join the social media site's board immediately and the company plans to appoint a third new director soon. Silver Lake also will invest $1 billion in Twitter.

The agreement brings together hedge fund Elliott, which owns a $1 billion stake in Twitter, and Silver Lake in an unusual arrangement that lets Dorsey continue to lead the company, for now, and sidestep a potentially nasty proxy contest.

"While our CEO structure is unique, so is Jack and so is this company," Twitter's lead independent director Patrick Pichette said in a statement.

Twitter shares were up about 0.4% on a day of heavy selling on Wall Street.

In reaching the agreement, Elliott keeps a close eye on Dorsey while also giving the company more time to formulate long-term plans and repair missteps, people familiar with Elliott's thinking said.

They added that the deal avoids a mad scramble to find an immediate replacement for Dorsey.

Twitter said said it would use the Silver Lake investment to help fund a $2 billion share repurchase program.

Twitter also pledged to grow daily users by 20% or more in 2020 and beyond, roughly in line with user growth in its most recent quarter and its projections that costs and expenses would increase 20% this year.