Twitter prohibits sharing of personal photos, videos without consent
Twitter prohibits sharing of personal photos, videos without consent

New Twitter CEO steps from behind the scenes to high profile

The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as CEO of the social media platform, the company announced. He will be succeeded by Twitter's current Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

 Richard Drew

Twitter Inc. said on Tuesday it will not allow sharing of personal media such as photos and videos on its platform without the consent of the person.

The social media company’s privacy policy already prohibits sharing of other people’s private information such as phone numbers, addresses and IDs.

“When we are notified by individuals depicted, or by an authorized representative, that they did not consent to having their private image or video shared, we will remove it,” Twitter said in a blog post.

The microblogging site’s co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as the chief executive of the company on Monday, handing over reins to its technology chief Parag Agrawal.  

