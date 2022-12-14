 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twitter suspends bot account tracking Elon Musk’s jet

Musk Twitter Jet Tracker

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter has suspended an account that used publicly available flight data to track Elon Musk's private jet, despite a pledge by the social media platform's new owner to keep it up because of his free speech principles.

 Jeff Chiu - staff, AP

Social media platform Twitter Inc. suspended a bot account tracking its owner Elon Musk’s private jet, the account’s operator Jack Sweeney said on Wednesday.

The account tracked movements of Musk’s private jet using data in the public domain and puts out alerts.

Musk said in a tweet in November that his commitment to free speech “extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.”

Sweeney, a 20-year-old University of Central Florida student, tweeted on Saturday that Ella Irwin, Twitter’s vice president of trust and safety, requested the account be filtered and less visible to users.

Twitter and Sweeney did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

In media interviews, Sweeney has said that he turned down a $5,000 offer from the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer in 2021 to shut down his bot account.

Sweeney also operates similar bot accounts tracking Musk’s jet on other platforms — Meta Platforms Inc’s META.O Facebook and Instagram and Telegram.

