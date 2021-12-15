Two companies pick Cortex for expansion

"We see a tremendous opportunity here," General Dynamics vice president Ben Buckley said in a statement, "not only for GDIT and our customers but also for the larger community, to benefit from the growth of the geospatial sector."

Vir Biotechnology will be taking over some of Washington University's space in @4240. The company declined to share specifics.

Until its move into Cortex, the company will be based at St. Louis University, which has one of just 10 National Institutes of Health-funded vaccine treatment and evaluation units, officials said in a release. Vir officials cited the region's research universities and medical centers as top reasons for its new office.

The company is an immunology research company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases. Vir and pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline announced in November that they would sell $1 billion of sotrovimab, their monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, to the U.S. government. Sales could continue into March, the companies said previously.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.