Two companies pick Cortex for expansion

ST. LOUIS — Two companies have selected the Cortex Innovation Community for expansion, officials announced this week.
Virginia-based General Dynamics Information Technology has opened its 11,000-square-foot office in the @4240 Building on Duncan Avenue, where 50 employees work to develop new software in high-performance computing, cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning. San Francisco-based Vir Biotechnology will open laboratory and office space in the same building.
Regional leaders have pinpointed biotechnology and geospatial industries as key sectors to grow the St. Louis metro area. Cortex houses biotech startups and other industry-related organizations, like industry booster BioSTL — and has a growing presence of geospatial companies. Virginia-based Westway Services Group, a private real estate investment and development company, is developing an office building at Forest Park Avenue and Sarah Street.
The companies are big wins for Cortex, which recently lost financial services firm Square Inc. to downtown St. Louis. Square consolidated its offices in the former Post-Dispatch building on North Tucker Boulevard.
"We see a tremendous opportunity here," General Dynamics vice president Ben Buckley said in a statement, "not only for GDIT and our customers but also for the larger community, to benefit from the growth of the geospatial sector."
Vir Biotechnology will be taking over some of Washington University's space in @4240. The company declined to share specifics.
Until its move into Cortex, the company will be based at St. Louis University, which has one of just 10 National Institutes of Health-funded vaccine treatment and evaluation units, officials said in a release. Vir officials cited the region's research universities and medical centers as top reasons for its new office.
The company is an immunology research company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases. Vir and pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline announced in November that they would sell $1 billion of sotrovimab, their monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, to the U.S. government. Sales could continue into March, the companies said previously.