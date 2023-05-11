ST. LOUIS — Two projects that will add over 100 apartments for seniors across north and south St. Louis moved closer to final approval Wednesday.

The first project, from Yaphett El-Amin of Fields Place LP, plans to build about 90 apartments for seniors with a grocery store and other commercial space at the north side of Lexington and Clarence avenues in north St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood.

The first phase would consist of a four-story building with 50 apartments and a ground-floor grocery store. The second phase would entail another three-story building with 40 apartments, according to plans. The project has the support of Alderman Sharon Tyus and State Rep. Kimberly-Ann Collins.

In Bevo Mill, in south city, Lutheran Senior Services and Tower Grove Neighborhoods Community Development Corp. plan to build a four-story building with 64 affordable apartments for seniors at the southeast corner of Gravois Avenue and Morgan Ford Road. About seven will be market rate.

The $18 million project has $5.1 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Sean Spencer, executive director of the Tower Grove CDC, said he hopes the project will draw in additional investment and be a catalyst project for the neighborhood.

The St. Louis Planning Commission unanimously approved the projects at its Wednesday meeting. Both will need final approval from the Board of Aldermen.