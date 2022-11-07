Tyson Foods CFO arrested for public intoxication, trespassing

Reuters
CHICAGO — Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson, 32, was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Sunday, according to a police report.
A college-aged woman was alarmed to have found Tyson, who she did not know, asleep in her bed upon returning home, according to the Fayetteville police report.
The $24 billion company named John R. Tyson, great-grandson of its founder, CFO in September. Shares of the largest U.S. meat company by sales were down 1.3% on Monday.
The police report cited “Tyson’s unlawful presence in a house, where he was not invited, paired with the odor of intoxicants, and his general demeanor when confronted by uniformed officers.”
The company said in a statement it was aware of the incident and called it a personal matter. John R. Tyson, who was previously the company’s chief sustainability officer, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Tyson family has voting power over about 71% of the company’s outstanding stock, according to regulatory filings. Tyson Foods reports quarterly earnings on Nov. 14.
John R. Tyson was booked at the Washington County detention center and released Sunday evening. He is summoned to court on Dec. 1, according to the police report.
