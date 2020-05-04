Tyson Foods says coronavirus will continue to limit U.S. meat supply

Tyson Foods Inc. expects to continue idling meat plants and slowing production because of the new coronavirus, the company said on Monday, signaling more disruptions to the U.S. food supply.

Tyson reported lower-than-expected earnings and revenue for the quarter ended on March 28, before meat processors began shutting plants as the respiratory illness spread through slaughterhouses. Shares of the Jimmy Dean sausages maker fell 7% as the company said increased demand for meat at grocery stores had not completely offset lost sales to restaurants.

President Donald Trump last week deemed meat-packing plants "critical infrastructure" that must stay open, in an executive order to protect the nation's supply. Tyson, Smithfield Foods Inc. and JBS USA have shuttered plants in recent weeks, limiting pork and beef production and fueling fears about shortages.

"We have and expect to continue to face slowdowns and temporary idling of production facilities from team member shortages or choices we make to ensure operational safety," Tyson said in a statement.