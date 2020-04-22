Tyson Foods to indefinitely stop production at largest pork plant to stem coronavirus

Tyson Foods Inc. plans to indefinitely suspend operations at its largest pork plant in the United States to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday, in the latest disruption to the country’s food supply chain.

Earlier this month, Tyson shut a hog slaughterhouse along with two other major U.S. meat companies that closed their pork and beef facilities. Smithfield Foods, the world’s biggest pork processor, also shut a U.S. plant indefinitely following cases of COVID-19 among employees.

The closed Smithfield plant is one of the nation’s largest pork processing facilities, representing 4% to 5% of U.S. pork production, according to the company.

Reduced meat output from the shutdowns threatens to tighten supplies of certain products at a time when demand is rising at grocery stores as the United States battles COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.