U.S. airports seek $10 billion in government assistance over travel demand collapse
U.S. airports seek $10 billion in government assistance over travel demand collapse

CORRECTS DATE TO MARCH 14, NOT MARCH 15 - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020, photo, travelers wait in line to go through customs at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lambasted the administration for allowing about 3,000 Americans returning from Europe to be stuck for hours inside the customs area at O'Hare International Airport on Saturday, violating federal recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people practice “social distancing." (AP Photo/Michael Sadler)

 Michael Sadler

WASHINGTON — U.S. airports are seeking $10 billion in U.S. government assistance to help offset losses incurred by the sharp drop in travel due to the coronavirus, two people briefed on the matter said.

Airports have been in discussions with the White House and U.S. lawmakers, the sources said. Airports Council International–North America said it had now updated its forecast of losses this year to least $8.7 billion and cautioned it is likely to grow.

The airports rely on passenger traffic for revenue and met with the White House last week to raise urgent concerns about the decline in passenger traffic.  

This story will be updated.

Sports