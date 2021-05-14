 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. appeals court upholds $25 million Roundup verdict against Bayer
0 comments

U.S. appeals court upholds $25 million Roundup verdict against Bayer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a $25 million judgment and trial verdict finding Bayer's Roundup caused a California resident's non-Hodgkin lymphoma, dealing a blow to the chemical company's hopes of limiting its legal risk over the weed-killer.

The trial judge did not misapply the law when he allowed the lawsuit by Edwin Hardeman to go to trial, as Bayer has argued, according to a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

A jury in 2019 awarded Hardeman $5 million in compensatory damages and $75 million in punitive damages. The punitive award was later cut to $20 million, and the appeals court also upheld the reduction.

The Hardeman case was the first so-called bellwether trial for federal cases alleging Roundup causes cancer.

Bayer has said that decades of studies have shown Roundup and other glyphosate-based herbicides that dominate the market are safe for human use.

Bayer has committed $9.6 billion to settle 125,000 claims over Roundup and next week will seek preliminary approval for a $2 billion proposed deal to resolve future claims by consumers who have been exposed to Roundup but have not yet gotten sick.

Bayer inherited the business and litigation as part of its $63 billion acquisition of Creve Coeur-based Monsanto in 2018.

Earns Monsanto

In this June 28, 2011 file photo, bottles of Roundup herbicide, a product of Monsanto, are displayed on a store shelf, in St. Louis.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Associated press
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Employers must decide whether to require vaccinations

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports