U.S. banks deploy artificial intelligence to monitor customers, workers

Business intelligence

JPMorgan began assessing the potential of computer vision in 2019 by using internally developed software to analyze archived footage from Chase branches in New York and Ohio, where one of its two Innovation Labs is located, said two people including former employee Neil Bhandar, who oversaw some of the effort at the time.

Chase aims to gather data to better schedule staff and design branches, three people said and the bank confirmed. Bhandar said some staff even went to one of Amazon.com Inc’s cashier-less convenience stores to learn about its computer vision system.

Preliminary analysis by Bhandar of branch footage revealed more men would visit before or after lunch, while women tended to arrive mid-afternoon. Bhandar said he also wanted to analyze whether women avoided compact spaces in ATM lobbies because they might bump into someone, but the pandemic halted the plan.

Testing facial recognition to identify clients as they walk into a Chase bank, if they consented to it, has been another possibility considered to enhance their experience, a current employee involved in innovation projects said.