U.S. business bankruptcies jumped in April

WASHINGTON — Overall U.S. bankruptcy filings fell in April compared to the year before, a possible sign the massive Federal Reserve and government response to the coronavirus pandemic may have helped stave off economic damage, or at least provided enough hope to families and firms to try to wait it out.

In a potential warning sign, however, filings of the Chapter 11 bankruptcies used by companies to restructure their debts jumped 26% to 560 last month, from 444 in April, 2019, according to data compiled by Epiq Systems and provided by the American Bankruptcy Institute.

The 2,270 Chapter 11 filings through April is the largest four-month total since 2013.

Overall, bankruptcy filings by households and companies fell sharply to 38,428 from 71,303 a year ago, a decline of 46%.

ABI's executive director, Amy Quackenboss, said in a statement that the steps taken by the federal government beginning in March "have likely staved off bankruptcy filings to date."

Those measures included loans to help small businesses stay afloat, one-off emergency payments to families, and unemployment benefits expanded to be both more generous and available for the first time to groups of people like self-employed entrepreneurs and contractors.