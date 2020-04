U.S. car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc said on Monday it plans to lay off 10,000 employees to cut costs amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company will incur employee termination costs of about $30 million, it said in a regulatory filing.

The terminations were effective April 14 for non-union employees and effective April 21 for union employees, the company said.

