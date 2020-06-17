U.S. civil rights groups call on corporations to pause ad spending on Facebook
0 comments

U.S. civil rights groups call on corporations to pause ad spending on Facebook

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

U.S.-based civil rights groups have urged large global corporations to pause advertising on Facebook Inc. during July, saying the world's largest social network is not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platform.

"The campaign is a response to Facebook's long history of allowing racist, violent and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform," the groups, which include NAACP and Anti-Defamation League, said on Wednesday.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Facebook logo
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports