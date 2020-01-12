U.S. companies close the books on a lackluster year of profit growth

NEW YORK — As major U.S. corporations prepare to close the books on a lackluster year of profit growth, they may need to shore up confidence that 2020 will show significant improvement to keep the stock market’s rally going.

Wall Street surged to record highs last week, partly reflecting growing hopes for a resolution to President Donald Trump’s tariff war with China.

Investors are anxious to find out whether that will bolster the case for a pickup in earnings growth after the S&P 500’s 29% gain in 2019 occurred despite anemic profit growth in the first three quarters.

Fourth-quarter S&P 500 earnings are expected to have declined 0.6% year-over-year, which would mark the second straight quarterly decline, or a profit recession, the last of which occurred in 2015-2016. Yet, earnings are seen climbing about 10% in 2020, and strategists say that growth is needed to sustain Wall Street’s rally.

“If the outlook we’re getting for 2020 is similar (to 2019), maybe we will hit a point where investors decide to take a pause,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut. “But we’ll need several large companies to indicate some type of slowing.”