U.S. companies lash out at Texas law changes, including abortion ban

On Wednesday, Tinder-owner Match Group’s CEO and rival dating platform Bumble Inc. said they were setting up funds to help Texas-based employees seeking abortion care outside the state.

Website hosting service GoDaddy Inc. on Friday, meanwhile, shut down a Texas anti-abortion website that allowed people to report suspected abortions.

The reaction to the law change in Texas comes at a time when many companies are seeking to burnish their corporate and environmental governance credentials with consumers.

Companies also reacted to the Texas legislature this week passing the final version of a bill that outlaws drive-through and 24-hour voting locations and gives poll watchers more power, widely seen as restricting voting access.

“We hoped for a different outcome for this legislation, and we’re disappointed by this result,” an American Airlines spokesperson said in an email.

A spokesperson for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., based in Texas, said, “As a global company of 60,000 team members, HPE encourages our team members to engage in the political process where they live and work and make their voices heard through advocacy and at the voting booth.”