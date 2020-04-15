U.S. companies urge Mexico to keep its industries open despite the coronavirus


 The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY — The National Association of Manufacturers, representing U.S. companies, on Wednesday told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador an economic shutdown due to the novel coronavirus could weaken North America’s response to the pandemic.

U.S. business lobbies have been pressuring Lopez Obrador to label certain industries “essential” so that health emergency measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico do not halt key operations on both sides of the border.

“At a time when we need to ramp up the production of personal protective equipment, lifesaving equipment and medicines, we cannot afford to have any of these critical supply chains shut down,” the group said in a letter to the president.

“Our health care sectors depend on the many products that we make — from medicines, sanitation supplies and inputs used to produce respirators and masks to the grains used to make bread and critical parts that ensure trucks can deliver groceries.”

The association also urged Lopez Obrador to issue guidance as to what industries are considered essential.  

